Qatar, Togo Sign Final Air Services Pact

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The final signing ceremony of the air services agreement between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Togo was held on Tuesday, December 5, on the sidelines of the meetings of the International Conference on Air Services Negotiations (ICAN 2023) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), on behalf of the Qatari side and Deputy Director-General of the National Civil Aviation Agency Col. Bararmna Boukpessi Djoguigou, on behalf of the Togo side.

Following the signing ceremony, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and upgrade bilateral relations in civil aviation between the two countries.

