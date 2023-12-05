Qatar, Brazil Seal Mou On Air Transport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Riyadh: Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) held today, December 5, bilateral talks with the National Civil Aviation Agency-Brazil (ANAC), during the ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2023) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The discussions resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that allows the designated carriers in both countries to operate an unlimited number of passenger flights.
Mohamed Faleh Alhajri, in charge of managing QCAA, signed the MoU on the Qatari side, while ANAC's Market Access Branch Director Roque Felizardo Da Silva represented the Brazilian side.
The two sides also discussed topics of common interest in the field of transportation as well as ways to develop bilateral international relations.
