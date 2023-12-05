Junior Stocks See Some Daylight

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Michael Ballanger of GGM Advisory Inc. shares four stocks that have holdings that are now at profitable levels.

There is some daylight in the portfolio, with two of my four junior resource holdings now at profitable levels.

Norseman Silver Inc. (NOC:TSX.V; NOCSF:OTCQB) closed at CA$0.13/US$0.096 on the week, and Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (WUC:CSE; WSTRF:OTCQX) closed at CA$1.62/US$1.20 on Friday leaving only Getchell Gold Corp. (GTCH:CSE; GGLDF:OTCQB) and Volt Lithium Corp. (VLT:TSV;VLTLF:US).

Volt is still the best story of all these names in terms of proximity to cash flow, but the evolving new story at Norseman and their movement into the copper-gold-molybdenum project (Caballos) in Chile is definitely exciting.

Mind you, once Getchell gets the money to secure Fondaway, I expect it to be back on top.

If all I had done was trade the stock indices, bonds, and gold for 2023, this would be one of my best years since the 1990's. 2020 was a superb year as well, based upon my correctly identifying the bottoms in gold in March and oil in April, which resulted in some pretty nice results.

I am sitting on a pile of cash (US$111,450) which is earmarked for the Getchell unit.

This move in gold looks terrific, but with the RSI for the GLD:NYSE at 73.28 and with the March $180 calls up 58.46% in a week, I am probably going to be lightening the position by mid-next- week.

Stay tuned...