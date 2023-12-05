(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) SMI Vantage Signs Bitcoin Mining Lease Agreement Further to the Offer to Rent agreement previously announced in Sept 2023, the Company has now moved forward and signed a Lease Agreement



SINGAPORE, Dec 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SMI Vantage Limited ("SMI" or the "Company"), a company listed on the mainboard of the SGX, is pleased to announce the signing of a Lease Agreement ("the Agreement") by its wholly-owned subsidiary SMI CS Pte Ltd. This is further to the previously announced Offer to Rent Agreement. The Agreement allows SMI Vantage to start Bitcoin-mining in a new location in East Malaysia in December 2023. SMI Vantage will be installing containerised mining facilities at the site and acquiring new Bitcoin-mining machines, which together will enhance the cost effectiveness of i's BTC mining operation.



SMI Vantage Limited is an investment and management company focused on capitalising on strong trends in the new economy including Food and Beverage related businesses, technology-based SaaS services and other high-tech platforms. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange, SMI Vantage Limited has a highly capable and experienced management team with a proven track record in building strong business partnerships and alliances.

