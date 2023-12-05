75% Of World's Refugees Are Hosted By Low- And Middle-Income Countries - Khasawneh

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Monday that 75 per cent of refugees and other persons in need of international protection are hosted by low- and middle-income countries.

The premier's remarks came during his participation in a special session on the Climate-Refugee Nexus Initiative, organised on the sidelines of

the Conference of the Parties COP28 currently taking place in Dubai.

Addressing the session, Khasawneh noted that His Majesty King Abdullah, during the initiative's launch at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, referred to the unique challenges faced by countries like Jordan, which bear the dual pressures of climate change and its consequences, and hosting large numbers of refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister also cited His Majesty's calls for countries to participate in the initiative, which aims at "setting priorities" in supporting host countries facing climate change impacts, noting that approximately 60 countries have already joined the initiative.

He added that, as of the middle of this year, 110 million people had been forcibly displaced worldwide, including 62.5 million internally displaced persons and 36.4 million refugees, marking an increase of 25 per cent in one year.

Khasawneh said that 75 per cent of refugees and other persons in need of international protection were hosted by low- and middle-income countries.“Simultaneously, these nations are facing rising challenges such as climatic factors, disasters and growing external debt, hindering their ability to address specific national needs, and achieve sustainable development goals and development aspirations.”

Khasawneh noted that climate change is impacting Jordan in various forms, included rising temperatures, reduced rainfall rates and surge in extreme weather events including drought and floods.



“The Kingdom has also witnessed a big rise in population due to the influx of refugees, which currently accounts for one third of the Kingdom's 11.4 million people.”

The prime minister explained that such pressures combined have increased Jordan's suffering as one of the world's most water-scarce countries, and exacerbated pressure on services and infrastructure, which resulted in affecting overall economic, social, environmental and climate conditions.“These challenges must be addressed comprehensively.”