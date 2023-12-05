(MENAFN- USA Art News) We are delighted to invite you to attend the Private view opening event of“Mid-Century Masters” exhibition, that will take place in 24 Art Gallery on Friday 1st December from 6 till 8 PM.

Our new exhibition focuses on the work of mid-20th century Scottish painters, bringing together leading figures like Eduardo Paolozzi, William Crosbie, William Littlejohn, John Bellany, Alan Davie, and Mary Armour, along with other notable artists of this period, such as Sir Henry Moore. It also includes highly regarded but less well-known artists working in Scotland during this period.

Following the tailwinds of the Scottish Colourists and the Glasgow Boys, the decades between around 1930 and 1990 saw a marked shift in the philosophy and styles favoured by modern painters across the UK. The art colleges in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen played a major role in promoting new, looser and less traditional techniques, drawing on continental and American impressionism, expressionism, abstract and pop art, as well as the so-called“Modern British' style emerging south of the border. This has given rise to a characteristic, albeit diverse, Scottish school, with key mid-century artists now having almost iconic status in the public imagination.

With oil paintings, watercolours, etchings, hand-made prints and sculpture, ranging in price from under £500 to over £10,000, we aim to bring the best of mid-century Scottish art to anyone with an eye for quality, whether designers, serious art collectors, or those looking to bring this period style into their home and invest in a rising area of the art market.

The exhibition will last from 1st December 2023 til 28 January 2024.

Gallery opening hours are from 1 till 6 PM, all days except Monday. We are glad to be open for you other time by appointment, that can be booked by calling us.