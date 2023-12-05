Techmediabreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) CEO Featured In Latest Stock2me Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, is in the spotlight during a recent episode of The Stock2Me Podcast. Hosted by IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, the podcast is part of a sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The latest episode features SenesTech CEO and president Joel Fruendt, who joins host Stuart Smith to talk about the company's business model and recent operation highlights. During the interview, Fruendt explains that SenesTech is a biotech and life sciences company focused on developing, patenting and commercializing product formulations for fertility control of animal pests.“We're addressing one of the world's oldest and most challenging problems, and that's rodent control,” said SenesTech CEO and president Joel Fruendt during the interview.“We're doing this through a completely different way than has ever been done before by addressing the root cause of the problem, which is reproduction. Traditional pest control tools like poisons seek to control the death rate. They're just very reactive. The challenge is the incredible rate of reproduction of the rat. Given sufficient food, water and harborage, which most cities have, two breeding rats can result in 15,000 offspring after a single year. You cannot poison them or trap them or gas them fast enough to overcome their fertility. You need to control the population by reducing the birth rate, and that is our why. . . . Our solution is an effective, humane and environmentally friendly way of controlling this animal pest population through fertility control, and once you control the population, other tools in the integrated pest management toolbox then become much more effective.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations.

SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. The company strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households by providing a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, please visit

