Greenenergybreaks Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain, today announced that it has selected

IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives. Turbo Energy designs, develops and distributes equipment for the generation, management and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe and internationally. The company recently launched its flagship product, the Sunbox, an all-in-one device that integrates most of the equipment required for a residential photovoltaic installation. Powered by AI, the Sunbox features a software system that monitors the generation, use and management of photovoltaic energy by analyzing large amounts of data related to energy generation, consumption, market prices and weather forecasts. As part of the client partner relationship, IBN will generate greater awareness for Turbo Energy by leveraging its investor based distribution network of

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company's focus is on developing innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

