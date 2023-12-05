Biomednewsbreaks SOHM, Inc. (SHMN) Announces 2024 Outlook For Business Units

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, today announced its outlook for 2024 for each of its business units. SOHM is organized into the following business units: OTC Self-care (over-the-counter nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals), Branded Generics (off-patent prescription pharmaceuticals), CDMO, Contract Development Manufacturing (contract manufacturing services), and ABBIE, Gene-editing Bio-kits. As detailed in the announcement, for each of these units, the company provided its outlook for the upcoming year along with relevant unit-specific status on: market backgrounds, business strategy and model, branding strategy, sales channels, and commercial status.
About SOHM, Inc.
SOHM is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of“Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. To learn more about the company, visit
