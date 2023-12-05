Techmediabreaks Community Redevelopment Inc. (CRDV) Announces Strategic Affiliation With Black Veterans Empowerment Council Inc.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) , a public company dedicated to designing, building and developing neighborhoods for traditionally underinvested communities, recently entered an affiliation agreement with the Black Veterans Empowerment Council (“BVEC”). The affiliation expands the objectives of each organization.“Our perspective here at CRDV is to build and create true homes for traditionally underinvested communities,” said CRDV CEO Richard Balles.“By any objective standard, the number of Black veterans who need adequate housing is appalling. Combining our resources with the BVEC allows us to pre-determine veterans' housing needs as we acquire and then re-design properties to meet specific needs of these heroes.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Community Redevelopment Inc.

Community Redevelopment is a comprehensive all-inclusive real estate company investing in the future of urban and suburban communities. Its objective is to develop neighborhoods utilizing technologies that provide equitable solutions for traditionally underinvested communities and advance sustainable change – socially, economically and environmentally. CRDV has an elite team of professionals bringing significant combined experience of over 100 years in real estate development, finance and technology. For more information about the company, visit

.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

