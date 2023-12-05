Greenenergybreaks Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Featured In Equity Research Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate (OTCQB: CIPI) , a company at the forefront of the clean distributed energy revolution, was featured in a comprehensive research

report by Harbinger Research, LLC . Dated Oct. 31, 2023, the piece sheds light on Correlate, underscoring its potential in an industry ripe for growth and innovation.“As the global commitment to combatting climate change strengthens, public and private institutions around the world are looking for sustainable energy solutions to replace those often offered by electric utilities. The most popular alternative is photo-voltaic ('PV') solar energy systems, which are being built for government and military facilities, schools and hospitals, electric utilities, commercial and industrial companies, communities, and single family residences. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has created long-term subsidies and tax incentives that are further accelerating the adoption of solar, battery systems, and electric vehicles as cost-competitive sustainable energy solutions,” the report reads.“Based on our analysis, CIPI shares are undervalued and likely to appreciate further. We believe that CIPI has the right plan and team to quickly grow both organically and through acquisitions. Its industry has a strong tailwind due to falling component and system prices and recently improved government support. Therefore, we are initiating coverage of Correlate Energy (CIPI – OTCQB) with a Buy rating, and a 2024 year-end price target of $3.24 per share.”

About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy aimed at creating stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, visit

