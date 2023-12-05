Techmediabreaks Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Secures $4.0M In Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Treasure Global (NASDAQ: TGL)

recently closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 26,014,000 shares of common stock, par value $ $0.00001 per share, at a public offering price of $0.10 per share, and 14,000,000 pre-funded warrants, each with a right to purchase one share of common stock at a public offering price of $0.0999 per pre-funded warrant. Aggregate gross proceeds to the company totaled approximately $4.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. In addition, Treasure Global granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,002,100 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share and/or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof at the public offering price per pre-funded warrant, less the underwriting discounts, to cover over-allotments, if any. EF Hutton LLC acted as the sole book running manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Treasure Global Inc.

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in Southeast Asia for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of Nov. 28, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,670,000 registered users.

