Techmediabreaks Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Secures $4.0M In Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Treasure Global (NASDAQ: TGL)
recently closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 26,014,000 shares of common stock, par value $ $0.00001 per share, at a public offering price of $0.10 per share, and 14,000,000 pre-funded warrants, each with a right to purchase one share of common stock at a public offering price of $0.0999 per pre-funded warrant. Aggregate gross proceeds to the company totaled approximately $4.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. In addition, Treasure Global granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,002,100 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share and/or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof at the public offering price per pre-funded warrant, less the underwriting discounts, to cover over-allotments, if any. EF Hutton LLC acted as the sole book running manager for the offering.
To view the full press release, visit
About Treasure Global Inc.
Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in Southeast Asia for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of Nov. 28, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,670,000 registered users.
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN05122023000224011066ID1107543100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.