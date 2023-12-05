420 With CNW - Public Transit Groups Urge DHHS To Certify Firms Conducting Saliva Tests For Cannabis

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) S transit organizations are urging the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS)

to implement a system for utilizing saliva tests in drug screenings, specifically for cannabis and other substances. Advocates argue that this method is less invasive compared to traditional urine tests and provides a more accurate reflection of recent drug consumption, preventing individuals from facing consequences for substance use that occurred up to a month before testing.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) recently changed regulations to allow federally regulated transportation workers such as truckers, pilots and..

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN