(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Prospera Energy (TSX.V: PEI) (OTC: GXRFF) (FRA: OF6B) , a publicly traded energy company based in Western Canada specializing in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, has successfully completed a $3 million GORR financing. According to the announcement, the GORR portion bears a 1% royalty on Prospera's revenue from its Cuthbert properties and is repurchasable for $3.48 million in one year. The financing included an arms-length Purchase and Sale, Overriding Royalty Agreement and Agreement to Purchase Royalty for the sale of 1% royalty on Prospera's revenue from its Cuthbert properties with $1 million disbursed on closing; $1 million paid within 10 days and the remaining amount paid within 10 days from the first date of production of wells #8 and #9 in PEI's Cuthbert drilling program. The company anticipates using the funds to conduct the horizontal well development program on its Cuthbert properties. The company also named a new vice president of operations: John McMahon. McMahon bring more than three decades of engineering and operations experience to the new role.“John's extensive expertise aligns well with our organizational goals, and PEI anticipates that his leadership will contribute to innovation and efficiency for PEI to become a low-cost producer,” the company stated in the press release.

Prospera Energy is a publicly traded energy company based in western Canada, specializing in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Prospera is primarily focused on optimizing hydrocarbon recovery from legacy fields through environmentally safe and efficient reservoir-development methods and production practices. Prospera was restructured in the first quarter of 2021 to become profitable and in compliance to regulation, environment, landowners and service providers. The company is in the midst of a three-stage restructuring process aimed at prioritizing cost-effective operations while appreciating production capacity and reducing liabilities. Prospera has completed the first phase by optimizing low-hanging opportunities and attaining free cash flow while also bringing operations to safe operating condition, all while remaining compliant. Currently, Prospera is executing phase 2 of the restructuring process, the horizontal transformation intended to accelerate growth and capture the significant remaining reserves (400 million bbls). These horizontal laterals allow PEI to reduce its environmental and surface footprint by eliminating the numerous vertical well leases along the lateral path. Phase 3 of Prospera's corporate redevelopment strategy is to optimize recovery through EOR applications. Further, Prospera will pursue its acquisition strategy to diversify its product mix. Its goal is to attain 50% light oil, 40% heavy oil and 10% gas. PEI continues to apply efforts to minimize its environmental footprint as well as efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate emissions while also pursuing innovative ESG methods to enhance API quality, thereby achieving higher margins and eliminating the need for diluents. For more information, visit the company's website at

