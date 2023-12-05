(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu optimizes installation of EV charging infrastructure in India with Fujitsu Fleet Optimization solution trial Trials focused on New Delhi and Mumbai utilizing digital twin simulations conducted under WBCSD's Zero-Emission Vehicle Emerging Markets Initiative (ZEV-EMI)

TOKYO, Dec 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the launch of pilot modeling activities to optimize the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in India. The initiative leverages Fujitsu's Fleet Optimization solution, which uses digital twin simulation technology to streamline fleet deployment and operations.

Fujitsu is conducting the activities as part of its participation in the Zero-Emission Vehicle Emerging Markets Initiative (ZEV-EMI) of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) (1 ). Fujitsu will collaborate with a consortium of global companies and partners on the construction of a data-sharing platform, working together to promote the adoption of zero-emission vehicles in India and streamline planning and investment in EV charging infrastructure. The pilot modeling activity will take place between November 2023 and March 2024.

Fujitsu and the consortium will utilize fleet data held by collaborating companies to verify and analyze the optimal number and locations for new charging infrastructure in New Delhi and Mumbai. Based on this, Fujitsu will work with the project partners to propose optimal infrastructure investment plans by modeling demand, based on vehicle and driving data. Fujitsu, as the core digital services company within the consortium, will offer its solutions and technologies to support this project.

Moving forward, Fujitsu will leverage the WBCSD framework and knowledge gained from the pilot modeling activity to promote further cross-industry data sharing, including for air quality and energy generation, as well as consumption. As part of its vision for Trusted Society under Fujitsu Uvance , Fujitsu will further develop offerings that contribute to decarbonizing fleets and improving air quality by utilizing Fujitsu's Social Digital Twin (2 ) and simulation technologies, with the aim of realizing a net zero society.

Image of the pilot modeling activity

Background

WBCSD's ZEV-EMI serves as a platform that brings together governments and businesses with the aim of accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles in emerging developing countries. To achieve this goal, WBCSD has announced the launch of the national data-sharing platform in India at COP28 (28 Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) in Dubai on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. As part of this consortium, Fujitsu will lead a pilot simulation to optimize charging infrastructure installation to meet journey demand in collaboration with participating vendors.

Project outline:

1. Period:

November 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

2. Contents:

- Usage of EV and driving data (held by companies participating in the consortium) to conduct simulations using Fujitsu's Fleet Management Optimization solution to verify the optimal placement of EV charging infrastructure in cities

- Fujitsu and the consortium will use this data to model the travel demand of fleet traffic and to validate the location and number of charging infrastructure installations in two Indian cities (New Delhi and Mumbai) to support optimal infrastructure investment planning in IndiaFuture plans

In addition to optimizing the installation of EV charging infrastructure, Fujitsu will further work to compile fleet vehicle driving data as well as data related to the decarbonization of traffic (carbon intensity (3 ), nitrogen oxides, and weather data). It will also utilize its Social Digital Twin Digital Rehearsal technology (4 ) to support the formulation of measures to improve air quality, reduce energy consumption, and improve the resilience of traffic systems.

[1] The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) : WBCSD is the premier global, CEO-led community of over 200 of the world's leading sustainable businesses working collectively to accelerate the system transformations needed for a net zero, nature positive, and more equitable future.

[2] Social Digital Twin : A group of technologies that, based on real world data, digitally reproduce not only the state of people and objects, but also the entire economic and social activities to understand the reality of society and the mechanisms by which problems occur, and support the formulation of measures to solve diverse and complex problems.

[3] Carbon intensity : CO2 emissions per kWh of electricity consumed. The higher the percentage of renewable energy and the more efficient generation technologies are introduced, the smaller this value becomes.

[4] Digital Rehearsal : A technology that enables the search for optimum measures by reproducing human behavior and social phenomena of urban areas on a digital twin as a "rehearsal" for actual application in the real world, allowing users to grasp the possible impacts of such measures.

