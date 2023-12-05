Israeli Continues Bombing Gaza Killing 16,248 Civilians

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The death toll as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 16,248 Palestinians, while the number of injured exceeded 50,000 over two months of Israeli attacks on the besieged Strip, according to the statement issued by the government media office in Gaza on Tuesday.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Munir Al-Barsh, announced that there was a power outage in Kamal Adwan Hospital, which was full of dead and injured, and more than 7,000 displaced people inside.

Al-Barsh said, in a press statement, that the occupation forces are surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital with tanks, and snipers are shooting at anyone who moves, expressing his concern about committing a massacre inside the hospital, as happened in Al-Shifa and Indonesian hospitals.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that only 4 hospitals were operating in northern Gaza, and about 55 ambulances were out of service.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) also said that it had received notification from the Israeli army to remove its supplies from two medical warehouses in southern Gaza. The organization's director called on the occupation to“withdraw the order and take all possible measures to protect civilians.”

The representative of the organization in the occupied Palestinian territories, Richard Peeperkorn, confirmed that one child is killed at an average rate every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to intense attacks by Israel since October 7.“I believe we are close to the darkest moment in human history, so we need a permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” Peeperkorn said.

On the ground, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that its fighters were able to completely or partially destroy 24 military vehicles in the fighting areas in Khan Yunis, and killed and wounded eight soldiers by snipers.

Al-Qassam indicated that they targeted 18 soldiers with a direct attack on the fighting fronts in Khan Yunis and detonated a minefield with another force. It also bombed military crowds in the areas of the incursion into Khan Yunis with a short-range rajoum missile system.

Moreover, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, also announced that they had targeted two tanks of the occupation army with“random” shells on Mushtaha Street in the Shuja'iya neighbourhood.

In a related context, the Israeli army announced the killing of two officers in battles in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the number of soldiers killed today to 7. The occupation had announced earlier on Tuesday the killing of 3 officers and two soldiers, one of whom was a deputy company commander, in the ongoing battles with the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

This brings to 84 the number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation, and the total number since the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood to 408 between soldiers and officers.

