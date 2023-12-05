Shoukry Conducts Strategic Engagements In Washington Ahead Of Arab-Islamic Meeting

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry embarked on a significant visit to Washington on Tuesday morning. The agenda includes pivotal meetings with various members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, particularly the chairpersons and members of the committees overseeing US foreign policy within Congress. These discussions aim to bolster and enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, indicated that Minister Shoukry's itinerary also encompasses engagements with several prominent American think tanks and research institutions, alongside participation in media events.

Following this bilateral visit, Minister Shoukry will integrate with the Arab-Islamic ministerial delegation scheduled for 7 December in Washington. This delegation is set to conduct meetings with the American Secretary of State, congressional representatives, and the US media. These interactions are part of a concerted effort to cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip, aligning with the objectives set forth by the recent Arab/Islamic summit.