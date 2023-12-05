Egypt Applauds UN Security Council's Decision To Lift Arms Embargo On Somalia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt expressed on Tuesday its approval of the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2714, enacted on 1 December 2023, which revokes the arms embargo on Somalia that has been in place since 1992.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement acknowledging that this resolution marks a significant step forward for the Somali government in its ongoing battle against terrorism and its pursuit of stability.

Egypt reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Somali Federal Government's endeavors to reestablish security and stability, as well as to foster development within the fraternal nation of Somalia. This support is anticipated to have a beneficial influence on the security and stability of the Horn of Africa region.