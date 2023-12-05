WISH Announces Strategic Partnership With WHO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF) will be entering into a strategic partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the lead up to WISH 2024, taking place in Doha on November 13 and 14, 2024.

More than 2,000 health policy makers, innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers and practitioners will convene at Qatar National Convention Centre to look for innovative solutions to some of the world's biggest health challenges.

WISH 2024 will be the seventh edition of WISH, an event now established as a vital event on the global health calendar.

Following high-level discussions between QF Chairperson Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WISH will be entering into a strategic partnership with the WHO, formalising an ongoing relationship.

Central to the partnership will be three WHO-led collaborative research projects, generating evidence-based reports for in/depth discussion at next November's event. These reports will focus on topics needing the urgent attention of the global health community, underscoring a joint commitment to improve policy and practice.

Additionally, local and international partners will work with WISH to develop reports for the summit on a range of issues in areas such as health systems, ethics, physical health, and mental health. WISH 2024 will continue to emphasise the need for regional perspectives on global health and the importance of translating research into solutions with real-world impact.

WISH CEO Sultana Afdhal was joined by Dr Tedros at a ceremony in Doha on Monday to sign a collaboration agreement between WISH and WHO.

The ceremony was witnessed by HE the Minister of Public Health Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, who is the current Chair of WHO Executive Board.

WHO will be joining the Ministry of Public Health as WISH's strategic partners, with the Ministry having supported WISH since the first summit 10 years ago.

Afdhal said: "We are delighted to share that we will be back with WISH 2024 next November; we remain committed to creating a platform where evidence-based research can inform global health practices. It is an honour to welcome Dr Tedros to the WISH 2024 launch, to share news of our strategic partnership, and to share our vision for a healthier, more equitable world.”

WISH announced that the three collaborative projects to be undertaken will focus on the elimination of tuberculosis, palliative care, and the protection of health in armed conflict.

Dr Tedros added:“Our expanding collaboration with WISH builds on a track record of impact and will further demonstrate our joint resolve to tackle pressing global health issues, including tuberculosis, palliative care and protecting health in armed conflict. We look forward to contributing to the evidence base and are very much committed to the partnership.”

MENAFN05122023000067011011ID1107543062