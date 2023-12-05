QU Organises Campaign To Support Health Professionals In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Health and Medical Sciences sector at Qatar University (QU Health) recently organised a campaign in support and solidarity for the health professionals in Gaza for their tireless efforts and sacrifices to treat patients.

Jawaher Barka, president of the Interprofessional Education Student Association, said:“We stand in reverence and honour for those who have dedicated their lives to treating the ill and injured, alleviating their pain, and healing their fractures.”

Dr Mohamed El-Rayess, QU health director of Basic Research at the Vice President Office for Health and Medical Sciences, said:“The destruction witnessed during the war has left a permanent scar on the world's conscience. Lives have been lost, dreams shattered, and a future destroyed - a toll that words cannot fully express. This aggression targeted hospitals, a deliberate act aimed at undermining the healthcare system and eradicating the remaining beacons of life for the people of Gaza.”

Dr Hamam al-Louh, a nephrologist at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, in a message said:“Fourteen years ago, I left my war-torn homeland in search of knowledge across continents and pursued my residency in nephrology. However, the painful cries of my people called me back. I returned, armed not only with knowledge but also with a strong determination to heal the wounds inflicted upon my homeland. The corridors of Al-Shifa Hospital whisper tales of resilience and despair, and within their echoes, I find my purpose: to be a beacon of hope amidst the shadows of war crimes.”

Many students from QU Health and beyond participated in narrating stories of war victims among the health professionals in Gaza, which enriched Gaza's poetry. Additionally, donations for Gaza were collected during the campaign, and a video featuring messages from some health professionals in Gaza was showcased.

