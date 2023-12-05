Qatarenergy LNG Hosts 'CEO Forum' For National Graduates, Trainees

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy LNG recently hosted its annual CEO Forum 2023, providing a platform for its Qatari national graduates and trainees to meet with Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa al-Thani, QatarEnergy LNG chief executive officer and engage in discussions related to their individual development plans and the company's Qatarisation programme.

The two-day event, which was held under the theme L.E.A.D – Learn, Engage, Achieve, Do, celebrated the exceptional achievements of 14 national graduates, 14 coaches, one trainee, and eight scholars. These outstanding individuals were honoured with special awards in recognition of their remarkable contributions to the company and their dedication to personal and professional growth.

The annual forum stands as a testament to QatarEnergy LNG's unwavering commitment to fostering the development of its national graduates and trainees. The occasion offered a unique opportunity for these emerging talents to engage in open and insightful discussions with the company's senior executive, providing them with the chance to seek guidance and clarification related to their individual development plans.

Moreover, participants had the opportunity to address any questions concerning their career development within QatarEnergy LNG, further strengthening the bond between them and the organisation's leadership.

The Learning and Development Department collected and recorded the insights and recommendations shared during the forums. These feedback mechanisms are instrumental in ensuring that QatarEnergy LNG's national development process remains relevant, responsive, and ultimately successful for all trainees.

The annual CEO Forum symbolises the dedication of QatarEnergy LNG to empowering the next generation of industry leaders and building a high calibre workforce.

