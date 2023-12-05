QC Provides Winter Assistance In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has provided winter aid to internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and underprivileged families in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. This is part of QC's ongoing assistance to the affected in the Gaza Strip and Palestine through the 'One Heart' campaign.

The aid includes warm clothing for 1,250 families, in addition to 1,000 shelter kits out of a total of 8,000. Currently, the distribution of 5,913 blankets is underway, benefiting 2,000 individuals so far, in addition to providing fuel for hospitals for the benefit of 50,000 people.

As the Palestinians are living in the very challenging humanitarian situations, which have further worsened with the onset of winter, QC has urged philanthropists in Qatar to double their support for the 'One Heart' campaign to reach the largest possible number of those affected in Palestine.

People can donate through QC's website (, in addition to dialling the hotline +974 4429 0000 for donating. Donations can also be made at QC's branches and collection points across the country. Donors can also request for home collectors to receive the donations from their locations.

