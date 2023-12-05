Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary Today. All You Need To Know About

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and deprived a post on X, PM Modi said,“Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day.”December 6 marks the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution does Parinirvana mean?Parinirvana represents a fundamental concept in Buddhism, signifying the attainment of nirvana or liberation during one's lifetime and even after death. In Sanskrit, achieving nirvana posthumously or the release of the soul from the body after death is referred to as Parinirvana. The term \"Parinibbana\" in Pali is employed to convey the fulfilment of nirvana Read: Watch | Tallest statue of Ambedkar outside India unveiled in USAmbedkar, hailing from a Dalit background, ascended to a prominent position in Indian politics, championing the rights of the underprivileged. Since his passing in 1956, appreciation for his ideas has expanded addition to his pivotal role in drafting the Constitution as the chairman of the drafting committee, Dr Ambedkar also served as the Law and Justice Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's initial cabinetAlso read: 'Even bad constitution may turn out to be good if...', says CJI Chandrachud, hails AmbedkarNotably, his renunciation of Hinduism later became a source of inspiration for the Dalit Buddhist movement. Dr. Ambedkar, a multifaceted figure, was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer, and prominent political leader.

QuotesDr. B.R. Ambedkar was a prolific writer and speaker, and his quotes reflect his profound thoughts on social justice, equality, and the empowerment of marginalized communities. Here are some notable quotes attributed to him:“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity.”“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”“Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”Also Read: Why we must adopt Ambedkar's tactics in fighting foes“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”“Educate, agitate, and organize.”“The history of India for many centuries was the history of a people who were plundered, looted, and conquered.”Find Dr B R Ambedkar's Constituent Assembly Speech on December 17, 196, here, particularly those with a Dalit background, have mobilized Scheduled Castes-a significant voting bloc-and other marginalized sections around Ambedkar's advocacy for education, constitutional activism, and collective efforts towards their empowerment facts about Dr BR AmbedkarFamous Books

“Annihilation of Caste” - This is perhaps one of his most famous works, originally written as a speech but not delivered due to disagreements with the organizers.“The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution”- A detailed analysis of the currency and economic issues in British India.“Thoughts on Linguistic States” - Discusses the linguistic reorganization of Indian states.“The Buddha and His Dhamma” - A comprehensive work on the life and teachings of Gautama Buddha.“The Untouchables: Who Were They and Why They Became Untouchables?” - Examines the historical and social factors leading to the untouchability status.

