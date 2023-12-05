Israel-Hamas War Day 61: Netanyahu Fumes Over Women's Rights Groups Silence On Sexual Violence | 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came down heavily on international human rights organisations, women's groups, and the UN for failing to speak out about the rapes and other atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli women. US President Joe Biden has also denounced the reported rape and sexual violence against Israeli girls and women by Hamas militants following the 7 October attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has rebuffed pressure to halt the military campaign in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli Defense Forces have vowed to eradicate Hamas militants only then the war will end are the top updates on the Israel-Hamas warThe United Nations says limited humanitarian aid is being delivered only to the Rafah region in southern Gaza. It also said that all telecom services have shut down due to cuts in the main fiber routes 100 aid trucks with humanitarian supplies and 69,000 liters of fuel entered Gaza from Egypt on Monday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused international human rights groups of turning a blind eye to rapes. Witnesses and medical experts have said that Hamas militants committed a series of rapes and other attacks before killing the victims in the attack, though the extent of the sexual violence remains unknown announces visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violenceFamily members of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza held a tense meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister and his war cabinet on Tuesday. It was the first time the war cabinet had heard directly from recently released hostages. At least five shared harrowing details of their experience in Gaza and called on the government to do more to bring home all hostages. Some 110 hostages were freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners during a weeklong cease-fire that ended Friday. The Israeli army says 138 people remain in captivity in Gaza.

Hamas likely profited from Israel stock markets ahead of Oct terror attacksIsrael's army chief has confirmed that Israel is considering flooding Hamas' tunnels in Gaza with seawater to destroy the militant group's underground network. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the army has assembled a system of large pumps that could flood the approximately 300 miles of Hamas tunnels in Gaza Would Consider Another Cease-Fire to Get Back HostagesThe United States has pledged an additional $21 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza to help establish a field hospital US has organised a second aid flight into Gaza with 36,000 pounds (16,329 kilograms) of food and medical supplies to visit Saudi, UAE on December 6, host Iran President: What's on agenda?The ruler of Qatar, which has played a key role in mediating between Israel and Hamas, lashed out at Israel for carrying out“crimes of genocide” in Gaza far, the war has killed over 15,000 people in Gaza, 70% of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Israel says it makes every effort to spare civilians and accuses Hamas of using them as human shields.

