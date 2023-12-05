ADM Continues To Meet Food Security, Sustainability Needs With Brazil Crush Expansion, Refined Glycerin Acquisition

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Addition of 400,000 metric tons of crush capacity per year across three facilities to meet strong domestic and export demand





Successful acquisition of Buckminster Química to further enhance ability to meet growing demand for sustainably sourced products

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADM (NYSE:ADM), a global leader in sustainably sourced solutions from nature, is making a series of investments to continue to expand its broad-based business in Brazil.

Crush Expansion

ADM is investing to expand crush capacity at three oilseed processing facilities:



Campo Grande (Mato Grosso do Sul)

Porto Franco (Maranhão) Uberlandia (Minas Gerais)

In total, the investments are expected to add approximately 400,000 metric tons per year to ADM's crush capacity in Brazil.

“We're continuing to see growing demand in both domestic and export markets in Brazil,” said Luciano Botelho, president of ADM's South American oilseeds business.“Our facilities are perfectly located to meet this demand, and we're investing to ensure we continue to be on the leading edge of growth in Brazil.”

Acquisition of Buckminster Química

ADM has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Buckminster Química, a Macatuba, São Paulo-based producer of refined glycerin.

“Sustainability is one of the enduring global demand trends driving growth opportunities for ADM,” said Luiz Noto, ADM's director of Oils and Biodiesel in Brazil.“Bio-based refined glycerin has a broad array of uses as a component of industrial and consumer products. Adding Buckminster Química – which has already been a partner for our Brazilian business – is another way in which we're broadening our portfolio and expanding our capabilities to meet growing customer needs for sustainably-sourced products spanning food, feed, fuel, industrial and consumer products.”

Buckminster Química was founded in 1999, and was privately owned, with about 65 employees. It has a single manufacturing facility whose primary product is bi-distilled vegetable glycerin.

