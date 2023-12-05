Medica Provides $500,000 For Food & Nutrition Security In Five States

Non-profit health plan prioritizes food security through donations, employee volunteerism

MINNETONKA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#foodbank –Medica has provided $500,000 in funding for food and nutrition security across five states. The funding comes as America is facing its worst rate of hunger in years, according to a recent report from USA Today . Food banks throughout the country are pressed to meet the demand: in Milwaukee County, according to the report, food pantries saw a 50% increase in visits after a government program for food allotments ended in Wisconsin in March. State and county-level food insecurity data is available on Feeding America's website .





“I am hopeful that Medica's contributions will help provide people in need with nutritional food choices,” said Lisa Erickson, Medica President and CEO.“When we talk about food security the nutritional aspect of the issue often is missing in that conversation-nourishing our bodies with fruits, vegetables, whole grains. I think that is incredibly important for everyone and we are pleased to support nutritional food programs for those in need.”

In addition to the funding, Medica employees to-date in 2023 have volunteered more than 1,000 hours at food distribution organizations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

The organizations that received the funding, listed by state, include: