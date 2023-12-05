2 Days Until the Launch of XP Music Futures 2023 Conference: Shaping the Future of Music and Introducing the Innovative 'Demo Lab"

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) The “XP Music Futures 2023” Conference announced the launch of “Demo lab”, a premier space where industry-leading brands will showcase their innovative products and services.



XP Music Futures 2023 will be held over three days 7-8-9 December, providing visitors and attendees with a unique opportunity to connect, through an interactive experience, with top-tier brands including Anghami, Merwas, Paradise Worldwide, L-Acoustics, Berklee College of Music, Sparked, Music Hub, and Gamers Arena.



This immersive experience promises attendees a firsthand look into the future of music, offering a platform for both discovery and meaningful one-on-one engagements with the latest developments in music, technology, and brand innovation at the Demo Lab.



The conference program includes 135 sessions revolving around the event's 4 main pillars: talent, scene, impact, and innovation, with the participation of 286 international, regional, and local speakers, the event is a real opportunity to link music experts with local and regional talent. The lineup of keynote speakers includes Balqees Fathi, Nicole Moudaber, Satoshi Tomiie, Hamid el Shaeri, Mohammed Hamkai, and DJ Michelle.



Explore the future of music on a global scale at 'The XP Presents: South Korea Spotlight', an extraordinary panel that delves into the visionary trends and burgeoning talents within South Korea's music industry.



Join us for an immersive experience as esteemed industry pioneers Julio Galvez, Edge Pamute, Korea Town Acid, and ALBAS unravel the dynamic evolution of South Korean music and its profound global influence.



The conference also opens the door for exploring new unique experiences, including activations, exhibitions, and live performances; with more than 150 artists set to perform and make "XP Nite" a truly unique peek into the Middle East's thriving music scene.

Gathering more than 30 nationalities from around the globe, the XP Music Futures Conference pushes the boundaries for artists to network, and put their creative ideas into action, by inspiring music development and artistic innovation.



This year, families are welcome to join their kids in “XP DAY”, as we have curated a series of engaging activities for children to enjoy throughout the three-day event. From interactive workshops like "Learn Musical Notes with Makan" to educational sessions such as "Learn How To Play The Oud" and "Build Your Own Instrument," XP Music Futures aims to inspire the next generation of music enthusiasts.



The conference is seeing a 77.63% increase in the number of sessions and 47.42% more speakers than last year’s edition, which discussed women's representation in the industry, streaming revenues, and insights from international artists including David Guetta, DJ Khaled, Hardwell, Amy Thomson, Mathew Knowles and many more.



XP Tickets can be purchased as daily passes or in the form of a three-day package.

