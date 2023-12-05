Oil Firms Excluded From Kurdistan Oil Talks

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

International oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan have been excluded from ongoing discussions regarding the production and export of oil from the Region, according to the trade body representing them.

A statement from the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) on Tuesday said:

"APIKUR member companies -- which represent the majority of the oil produced by IOCs in Kurdistan -- have neither been included in these meetings nor been invited to participate in any future meetings between the KRG and GoI."

It reiterated that its members remain ready to meet with stakeholders and implement solutions.

APIKUR member companies are DNO , Genel Energy , Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) , HKN Energy and ShaMaran Petroleum .

Full statement from APIKUR:

APIKUR is aware of reports of recent meetings between officials from the Government of Iraq (GoI) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and representatives of International Oil Companies (IOCs). However, APIKUR member companies-which represent the majority of the oil produced by IOCs in Kurdistan-have neither been included in these meetings nor been invited to participate in any future meetings between the KRG and GoI.

APIKUR member companies remain confident that their existing contracts are legally binding and enforceable; however, we believe concrete solutions can be implemented immediately that will satisfy all parties, protect the contractual rights of the IOCs and enable the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

APIKUR remains ready to engage with all parties to progress these solutions for the benefit of all Iraqis.

"Sanctity of contracts and clearly defined methods of past and future payments are essential for the resumption of full oil production and export by APIKUR member companies," said Myles B. Caggins III, APIKUR spokesman. "APIKUR members are ready to meet with GoI and KRG officials; continued delays only harm the economic livelihood of all Iraqis."

(Source: APIKUR)

