UK Signs Treaty To Send Asylum Seekers To Rwanda

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom hammered out Tuesday an agreement with Rwanda to send asylum seekers to the East African country to stop the influx of illegal migrants to the Kingdom.

"This is a crucial step forward in our commitment to stopping the boats and saving lives," UK Home Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement after signing the treaty with Rwandan Foreign Minister, Dr Vincent Biruta.

He assured that Rwanda is a safe country that cares deeply about supporting refugees.

"It has a strong history of providing protection to those that need it, hosting over 135,000 asylum seekers who have found sanctuary there. I am grateful to our Rwandan partners for their willingness, dedication and commitment to strengthening this partnership further," he said.

Cleverly pointed out that the new treaty with Rwanda addresses the concerns of the UK's Supreme Court, which ruled the government's plan unlawful last month.

The court said the policy, which would see migrants sent to Rwanda, was open to human rights breaches.

The agreement is part of the government's plan to ensure that illegal migrants can be lawfully relocated to Rwanda under the Government's ambition to stop the boats - ensuring that people know that if they come to the UK illegally, they cannot stay here.

The landmark treaty is binding in international law and ensures that people relocated to Rwanda under the partnership are not at risk of being returned to a country where their life or freedom would be threatened - an act known as refoulement.

The Supreme Court recognised that changes may be delivered which would address their conclusions - this treaty responds directly to that.

"We remain steadfast in doing everything we can to stop to illegal migration, and our wider, ongoing work operationally and internationally has led to crossings coming down by a third compared to last year," Cleverly noted.

For his part, Rwandan Foreign Minister said that this partnership with the UK reflects Rwanda's commitment to protecting vulnerable people, and builds on our track record of welcoming and hosting refugees and migrants from around the world.

"Rwanda and the UK both understand that there's a critical need to find innovative solutions to address the suffering of migrants making dangerous, desperate journeys, under the exploitation of criminal human smugglers."

"The people relocated to Rwanda will be welcomed, and they will be provided with both the safety and support they need to build new lives," Biruta affirmed. (end)

