UNIIFL: Alarming Surge In Violence Along Blue Line

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned Tuesday of an alarming escalation in military operations in southern Lebanon.

"During the last days, we have seen a rapid and alarming increase in violence," the UNIFIL affirmed in a statement.

"We continue to urge those exchanging fire along the Blue Line to end the cycle of violence, which could lead to devastating consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line."

The UN peacekeeping forces noted that the Lebanese Armed Forces have confirmed that a soldier was killed and three injured in an Israeli attack on their base.

"This is the first time, a LAF soldier was killed during this critical period. The Lebanese Armed Forces have not engaged in conflict with Israel," the UNIFIL emphasized.

Earlier, the Lebanese army command said shelling from the Israeli occupation led to the martyrdom of a soldier and the injury of three others.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese News Agency also reported that hostile artillery shelling targeted the surroundings of the southern towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, Alma al-Shaab, Tayr Harfa, and Al-Jabbain. (end)

