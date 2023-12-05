Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains stable, said the Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister.

DOHA - The 44th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council underscored the importance of Iraq's respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Kuwait.

GENEVA - The State of Kuwait pledged USD one million to the UN Refugee Agency as part of its voluntary contributions to the Agency's activities in 2024.

DUBAI - Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD) stressed that Kuwait, as an oil producing country, is committed to obligations in facing the climate change challenges, including commitments to reach Carbon neutrality in 2060.

DOHA - The 44th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council held in Doha, reiterated strong denunciation of the ongoing aggression of the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip, affirming full support to "the brotherly people of Palestine."

WASHINGTON - The United States imposed visa restrictions on extremist Israeli settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

LONDON - The United Kingdom hammered out an agreement with Rwanda to send asylum seekers to the East African country to stop the influx of illegal migrants to the Kingdom. (end) ibi