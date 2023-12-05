Mexico’S Automotive Industry Shifts Towards Chinese Influence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese investments have increasingly influenced Mexico's automotive sector, leading to a significant presence of Chinese cars in the Mexican market.



Xuedong Liu, a founder of a center studying Sino-Mexican relations, notes that one in five cars sold in Mexico now originates from China.



Since 2021, China has begun exporting its car brands to Mexico. These brands have been well-received among Mexican consumers.



The Mexican Association of Automobile Distributors (AMDA) predicts Chinese cars could make up 20% of Mexico's total car sales by the end of 2023.



Supporting this trend, analytics firm JD Power reported the sale of 102,271 Chinese vehicles in Mexico from January to October.



These sales spanned 11 different Chinese brands, indicating a diverse range of options for Mexican consumers.







Ignacio Martínez, an expert in international relations, points out that this growth dates back to the mid-1990s.



Initially, it involved auto parts trade but has since expanded significantly. The 21st century saw China's economic rise paralleling the growth of its automotive industry in Mexico.

Popularity of Chinese cars in Mexico

Several factors contribute to the popularity of Chinese cars in Mexico. These include affordability, quality, and the variety of vehicles offered.



The COVID-19 pandemic also played a role, as the global semiconductor shortage impacted car production worldwide.



This situation opened up opportunities for Chinese manufacturers in the Mexican market.



The affordability and comfort of Chinese cars have further bolstered their appeal in Mexico.



Additionally, Chinese companies have streamlined delivery times, contrasting with U.S. competitors, especially in electric cars.



Beyond cars, Chinese involvement in Mexico's railway sector is also growing. This aligns with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's initiatives to revitalize passenger trains.



Projects like the Tren Maya and Interoceanic train benefit from Chinese technology and expertise.



In summary, Mexico's automotive industry is increasingly aligning with China over the U.S.



This trend extends beyond cars to other sectors like railways, reflecting a broader shift in Mexico's global economic relationships.

