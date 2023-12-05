Barley Farming’S Rise In Southern Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Southern Brazil is a major hub for barley production, accounting for 92% of the nation's output.



This region, particularly the states of Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul, has become central to growing this winter crop.



Barley ranks third in winter crop production, following wheat and oats.



Apart from its key role in beer brewing alongside hops, barley has diverse uses. It serves as animal feed and is a healthy alternative to oats for human consumption.



The growth of barley farming is highlighted in the program 'A Força do Agro' , airing on Monday.



This show focuses on agriculture's significance and explores barley's market and cultivation.



Barley contributes significantly to Brazil's agribusiness, a dynamic and growing sector. Agribusiness represents nearly 30% of Brazil's GDP and is rapidly evolving.







These changes are shaping the rural landscape, with Brazil positioned as the third-largest food producer globally.



The program, aired weekdays, seeks to bridge the gap between rural and urban perspectives.



It presents agribusiness in an accessible and engaging way, illustrating its impact on daily life.



The sector's reach extends beyond food, influencing clothing, cosmetics, transportation, and energy.



In summary, "A Força do Agro" showcases the importance and versatility of barley in Brazil's agriculture.



It emphasizes the sector's economic impact and its role in daily life, connecting rural advancements to urban audiences.

