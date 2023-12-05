Saudi Surgeons Save Twenty-Year-Old From Catastrophic Overseas Weight Loss Operation Over 70 Days Of Treatment To Correct Disastrous Gastric Bypass

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Riyadh:

A team of doctors at King Saud Medical City's Center for Obesity and Metabolic Surgery was able to save the life of a twenty-year-old Saudi male whose gastrointestinal bypass operation caused serious complications.

According to Saudi Health, the patient had a gastric bypass surgery outside Saudi Arabia, which caused health complications that required him to be medically evacuated back to the country, and urgently admitted to King Saud Medical City in Saudi Arabia.

After laboratory and radiological tests, it was determined that serious complications had occurred, including leaks and inflammation, which caused him to enter a state of life-threatening shock, resulting in pus clusters forming inside his abdomen, infections, and severe fluid loss.

The patient was transferred to the inpatient department where he underwent intensive treatment for 70 days which included replacement of intravenous fluids, blood transfusions, draining pus from the abdominal cavity, multiple endoscopes of the stomach and small intestine, and administration of appropriate antibiotics.

The patient has recovered and has been transferred to the outpatient clinic for further follow-up.

