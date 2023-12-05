Volunteers Make A Difference At Callander Primary School

(MENAFN- Pressat) The sun shone on a cold November day for the latest Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs“Make a Difference Day” which took place at Callander Primary School on Thursday 30th November.

FOLLAT Chair, John Urquhart said“Despite a low turnout of volunteers, our Make a Difference event at Callander Primary School was a big success for all concerned. Our 3 volunteers combined forces with the school's janitor, Paul James and Vice Chair of the Callander Primary Parent Council, Gordon Kerr, to trim back overgrowing shrubs, clear up autumn leaves and remove some very jaggy briars which had been causing problems for the younger children. It was a very cold day, but the school's dinner ladies helped to keep us warm with some delicious soup and Deli Ecosse were kind enough to accommodate us at lunchtime”.

Head Teacher, Tanya Starkey commented““It has been absolutely fantastic to be supported by the Friends of Loch Lomond and Trossachs as part of the“Make a Difference Day” initiative. The work the volunteers undertook really has made a difference to both the appearance to our school as well as making part of the grounds more accessible for the school community to use. The children are delighted to continue to take their learning outdoors and will now be able to access even more of our school grounds as a result of the great work carried out by the volunteers. A huge thank you from Callander Primary School.”