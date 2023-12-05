Inderveer Singh Panesar, Steers Evage's Global Growth Vision After Highlighting Specialized Evs

(MENAFN- Pressat)

As interest accelerates around electric vehicle adoption for sustainable transportation, EVage Motors remains committed to purpose-built electric mobility unlocking new efficiencies. The India-based manufacturer of integrated electric solutions and commercial vehicles showcased innovations and future ambitions during a high-profile showcase at the 2023 London EV Show this week.

“The London EV Show provided an outstanding platform to demonstrate our progress developing customizable, resilient electric commercial vehicles optimized for eco-friendly last-mile distribution and urban transportation,” said Inderveer Singh Panesar, Founder and CEO of EVage Motors, during his featured panel.“Our flagship commercial van confirms the advantages light yet powerful EVs provide over traditional diesel trucks for short-range transportation needs.”

While passenger EVs capture headlines in western nations, commercial electric mobility remains an underserved sector ripe for transformation. EVage seizes this gap by engineering modular commercial vehicles tailored to route requirements and cargo specifications, the offerings include technologies which are Gold standards for leading EV manufacturers across the globe. EVage's purposeful design considerations manifest across ergonomic cabins providing comfort during extended shifts. Technologically advanced batteries mean minimal downtime between routes for sustained performance with rapid 20 minute full recharges. Durable custom exoskeletons and lightweight composite body materials crafted via aerospace principles deliver over 1 million kilometers of reliable service life.

"Moving products from warehouses to end users is only a minor part of the modern delivery puzzle," explains Singh.“Our solutions account for the entire ecosystem including driver experience, charging logistics, cargo requirements and more. This comprehensive approach cements EVage as pioneers in electric commercial vehicle advancement, providing optimized solutions for last mile logistical and urban transportation.” EVage Motor's patented mCube modular manufacturing process optimizes production workflows, bringing efficiency to the production line and reducing costs. Purpose-built EVs can be customized across chassis, battery power and cargo capacity specifications according to client operational requirements.

This ambition comes as EVage cemented over $25 Million during its Series A funding round in 2021 from global institutional investors. With sights set beyond India, EVage looks primed to become a global leader catering to the unique electric mobility needs across emerging markets. Attractive capabilities like 100 miles range, high clearance, and proven reliability position EVage's offerings as catalysts to electrify last-mile commercial delivery and passenger transportation.

The future-forward company aspires to unveil an array of breakthrough concepts over the next year. Expansion plans prioritize exports globally to extend emissions reductions, by next year, catering to regional regulations and infrastructure bottlenecks.

"We remain wholly committed to realizing our vision for purposeful, resilient electric mobility solutions transforming urban transportation," says EVage CEO Inderveer Singh Panesar. "The enthusiastic London EV Show reception confirms our commercial EVs deliver exactly what overlooked emerging markets require - affordable, modular and robust electrification." Modular manufacturing techniques also pioneer streamlined production flows to pass savings to customers. These cumulative innovations position Panesar as a respected voice on implementing electric mobility and cement EVage Motors as catalysts revolutionizing urban transportation across the Globe. The London Showcase kicks off an active 2023 outreach agenda to transform how the world moves.