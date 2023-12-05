US Imposes Visa Restrictions On Israeli Settlers Attacking Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The United States imposed Tuesday visa restrictions on extremist Israeli settlers responsible for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

"Today, the State Department is implementing a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security, or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians' access to essential services and basic necessities," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

He pointed out that immediate family members of such persons also may be subject to these restrictions.

"We will continue to seek accountability for all acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank, regardless of the perpetrator or the victim," he said.

Blinken indicated that the US has consistently opposed actions that undermine stability in the West Bank.

"We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

"As President Biden has repeatedly said, those attacks are unacceptable. Last week in Israel, I made clear that the United States is ready to take action using our own authorities," he clarified.

The US top diplomat affirmed that his country will continue to engage with the Israeli leadership to make clear that Israel must take additional measures to protect Palestinian civilians from extremist attacks.

"Both Israel and the Palestinian Authority have the responsibility to uphold stability in the West Bank," he stressed. (end)

