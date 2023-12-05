Kremlin Says Putin To Pay Working Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Kremlin on Tuesday announced that Russian President Vladimir
Putin will pay working visits to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
"President Putin will pay working visits to the UAE and Saudi
Arabia tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists
in a press briefing in Moscow, adding that the visits will take
place on the same day.
Peskov said issues related to the oil market, as well as
bilateral and international issues, will be on the agenda of
Putin's visit to the region.
“You know that these discussions are being conducted within the
OPEC+ format, but, of course, interaction in this area is always on
the agenda,” Peskov said when asked whether the topic of oil will
be raised.
Peskov added that issues on the bilateral and international
level will also be discussed during the talks in Saudi Arabia and
the UAE, indicating that the exchanges of views will also include
the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
He added that despite this, discussions in this regard will
primarily focus on bilateral relations.
Putin's visits will be his first to both countries and the Gulf
region in over four years.
Peskov also announced that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will
arrive in Moscow on Thursday for an official visit to hold talks
with Putin.
