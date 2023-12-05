Arctic Scientists Develop Structure For Water Transport's Hydrogen Engine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Experts of the Russian Arctic Scientific and Educational center
in Arkhangelsk developed the main element of a hydrogen engine for
water transport - a cellular structure on which the synthesis
reaction releases energy, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
"The experts have developed the main element of a hydrogen
engine installation for marine and river transport. It is a base, a
complex cellular structure with a large surface area, inside of
which the synthesis reaction releases energy. Hydrogen and oxygen
will be combined in the system, on the structures that have been
developed under the Center's project," said Marat Eseev, who is
also the Northern Arctic Federal University's Deputy President on
Promising Projects.
On those cellular structures, hydrogen reacts with oxygen,
releasing energy in the form of heat. The energy can either remain
thermal or can be converted into electrical energy. In the
development, the experts have used laser and additive technologies
to create objects by adding layers to a 3D computer model.
No hydrogen engines for water transport exist anywhere in the
world. "Generally speaking, it is a breakthrough technology," the
center's representative added.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107540839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.