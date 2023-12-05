(MENAFN- AzerNews) Every day 27 Kyrgyzstanis leave the country for migration, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
According to its data, the population of Kyrgyzstan as of
December 5 is 6,779 million people.
At least 417 babies are born daily - on average, one Kyrgyzstani
is born almost every three and a half minutes. The number of deaths
per day is 104 people - that is, one person dies in the country
every 14 minutes.
