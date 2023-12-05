Azercell Introduces Taksit Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Customers will have an opportunity to pay for Azercell numbers in interest-free monthly installments

The leading mobile operator is pleased to introduce the Taksit project from December 5, 2023.

Customers will be able to purchase any Azercell number costing over 100 AZN online at with interest-free credit for up to 12 months. This interest-free installment plan is exclusively available for BirKart users. By choosing one of the specified terms, the customer will have the opportunity to pay the price of the number in installments over several months, and no commission will be charged in return.

Customers may visit for more information about this opportunity. It is worth noting that is the first e-commerce (online sales) platform created to enrich the customer experience with fast service, user convenience and a wide range of number base.