Medicine Registration Process Simplified In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan to improve the social well-being of the country's
population and develop the field of pharmaceuticals, systematic
measures are being continued to further improve the supply of
medicines.
To reduce dependence on imports and localize production by
meeting the demand for pharmaceutical products at the expense of
local production, new production facilities are being created, as
well as legislation is being improved. The Law "On Medicines"
changed the mechanism of regulating the prices of medicines and
established the recognition of foreign registration of medicines.
The foreign registration of a medicinal product means the inclusion
in the state register of medicinal products manufactured,
authorized for sale, and use in the countries whose list is
determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. This process is based on
the results of a simplified examination.
By the Decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated August
15, 2023, the Tariff (Price) Council was instructed to approve the
tariffs of simplified expertise services of medicinal products. It
is worth noting that the tariff change does not affect the price of
medicines.
At the last meeting of the Tariff (price) Council, the
simplified examination tariffs were reduced to 20-29 percent from
the existing tariffs. Conventional expertise rates are up to 20%
higher than the current rates. Besides, according to the amendment
to the Law "On Medicines", the duration of specialized expertise
services for the registration of medicines has been reduced from
210 days to 90 days.
In addition, according to the results of the simplified
examination on the recognition of foreign registration, the
documents required for medicinal products entered into the state
register have been reduced. A short period of 11 working days has
been determined for the simplified examination.
These will improve the supply of medicines by making the
registration, re-registration and import of medicines more
efficient. This will motivate importers to import high-quality,
efficacy-proven medicines to the country.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Economist
Eyyub Karimli noted that as is known, Azerbaijan's annual drug
import is more than 600 million dollars. He emphasized that more
than 95 percent of drugs come from abroad. Taking these into
account, both the reduction of registration rates and the procedure
of reducing the time are among the reforms carried out in this
field.
“These reforms will also increase the attention and interest of
other entrepreneurs as well. I would like to mention that the
latest decisions of the tariff council undoubtedly had certain
positive effects on the field of pharmaceuticals. In this regard,
it should be noted that, of course, price reduction can create
great competition in this field. Basically, it can allow the import
of more varieties and types of these drugs in the country, as well
as better quality drugs from different countries. It goes without
saying that, this in turn will lead to competition. Taking into
account the formation of prices based on supply and demand, it will
lead to the provision of better quality services to the population
at a more affordable price.,” Eyyub Kerimli said.
He added that in simple words, the people of Azerbaijan will get
medicines from different countries and different manufacturers at a
cheaper price. Because due to the competition, manufacturers and
importing companies lower their prices more.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107540831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.