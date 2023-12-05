No Residents Left In Raihorodka Village In Luhansk Region - Lysogor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to Russian shelling, a village with more than 5,000 residents has been deserted.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysogor, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, about 600 people lived in this village of the Kolomyichykha community. Recently, the Russians forced the last four locals to leave. People were getting to the nearest occupied settlements, where it is safer, on their own. The village, which is located about three km from the front line, remained empty," Lysogor wrote.

As reported, the enemy is rotating in the Kupiansk direction and continues to attack.