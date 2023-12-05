Ukraine's Defense Intel Calls Destruction Of Oil Terminal In Occupied Crimea 'Planned Work'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The destruction of Feodosia-based Maritime Oil Terminal in the temporarily occupied Crimea is the“planned work” of Ukraine's security and defense forces.

The relevant statement was made by Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Currently, we are talking about the continuation of the planned work of Ukraine's security and defense forces to demilitarize the Crimean peninsula from Russian invaders. Further details will definitely be provided a little bit later,” Yusov told.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian state, the resistance movement, and all components of Ukraine's security and defense forces are working in Crime absolutely legally, in accordance with international law, and within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

A reminder that, on the morning of December 5, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine hit Russia's Nebo-M radar system near Baherove with drones, as well as a helicopter pad, Terek P-18 radar system, and Baykal-1M surface-to-air missile units control system near Strilkove. Additionally, Ukrainian drones struck Feodosia-based Maritime Oil Terminal , which contained about 30 fuel tanks.