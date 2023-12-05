Most EU Countries Support Opening Of Accession Negotiations With Ukraine - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Most countries in the European Union support the opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

He stated this at a joint briefing with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot in Kyiv on Tuesday, December 5, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Kuleba said a European Council meeting, due to be held next week, was one of the topics raised during his meeting with Slot.

"You are all in the information space and you see the tension that Hungary is creating around this issue. The main thing that Ukrainians should understand is that, first, you have to work hard on each result, nothing is given for no reason and, secondly, there is an absolute majority in the European Union that supports the opening of membership negotiations with Ukraine," he said.

Kuleba added that he had received assurances from his colleague that the Netherlands would also support this decision and lobby for its adoption during the European Council meeting.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended that the European Council open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. It also recommended opening such negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved, as well as granting candidate status to Georgia.

On December 14 of this year, the European Council should consider the issue of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected the European Union to fulfill its promise to start accession negotiations with Ukraine in response to the country's full implementation of all recommendations of the European Commission.