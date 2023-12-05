               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Sets State Fees For Issuance Of Licenses In Payment Services


12/5/2023 3:09:34 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. State duties for issuing licenses for activities in the field of payment services and payment systems are established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On State Duty," which was discussed today at Azerbaijan's meeting of Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the amendment, the state duty will be charged for the following types of activities in the field of payment services and payment systems: activity of payment organization: 2,000 manat ($1,176); activity of electronic money organization: 3,000 manat (1,764); activity of payment system operator: 2,500 manat ($1,470).

After discussion, the amendment was put to vote and adopted in the third reading.

