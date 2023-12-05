Azerbaijan Sets State Fees For Issuance Of Licenses In Payment Services

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. State duties for
issuing licenses for activities in the field of payment services
and payment systems are established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On State
Duty," which was discussed today at Azerbaijan's meeting of Milli
Majlis (Parliament).
According to the amendment, the state duty will be charged for
the following types of activities in the field of payment services
and payment systems: activity of payment organization: 2,000 manat
($1,176); activity of electronic money organization: 3,000 manat
(1,764); activity of payment system operator: 2,500 manat
($1,470).
After discussion, the amendment was put to vote and adopted in
the third reading.
