               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands Undergo Demining In Full Swing - President's Representative


12/5/2023 3:09:33 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. Demining activities are in full swing in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Special Representative of Azerbaijan's President in the territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except for Shusha district) liberated from Armenian occupation Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges."

"A total of 34.8 percent of the territory has been cleared of mines in Aghdam, 33 percent in Fuzuli, 27 percent in Terter, 6.5 percent in Khojavand, and 16 percent in Khojaly," Huseynov said.

The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, government officials, and representatives of international analytical centers to Azerbaijan's liberated territories began on December 5.

They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 Years: Achievements and Challenges." The delegation includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107540812

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search