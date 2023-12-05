Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands Undergo Demining In Full Swing - President's Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. Demining
activities are in full swing in Azerbaijan's liberated territories,
Special Representative of Azerbaijan's President in the territories
of the Karabakh Economic Region (except for Shusha district)
liberated from Armenian occupation Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years.
Achievements and Challenges."
"A total of 34.8 percent of the territory has been cleared of
mines in Aghdam, 33 percent in Fuzuli, 27 percent in Terter, 6.5
percent in Khojavand, and 16 percent in Khojaly," Huseynov
said.
The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, government officials,
and representatives of international analytical centers to
Azerbaijan's liberated territories began on December 5.
They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming
after 30 Years: Achievements and Challenges." The delegation
includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.
