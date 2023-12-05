Azerbaijan To Prop Control Over Price Contriving Market Entities - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Control mechanisms will be reinforced, and stern measures will be taken against market participants who allow price manipulation in Azerbaijan, to ensure a healthy competitive environment in the domestic market, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

He noted that the adoption of the Competition Code will also contribute to ensuring a healthy competitive environment in the domestic market.