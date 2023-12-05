               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Prop Control Over Price Contriving Market Entities - PM


12/5/2023 3:09:33 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Control mechanisms will be reinforced, and stern measures will be taken against market participants who allow price manipulation in Azerbaijan, to ensure a healthy competitive environment in the domestic market, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

He noted that the adoption of the Competition Code will also contribute to ensuring a healthy competitive environment in the domestic market.

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107540811

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search