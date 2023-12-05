Info Spread Over Azerbaijan's Alleged Military Aid To Ukraine Feign, Says MEDIA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The information spreading about Azerbaijan's supposed military support to Ukraine is a pure fabrication, Media Development Agency (MEDIA) said, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan does not manufacture artillery shells, hence this allegation is false. Azerbaijan only gives humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, motivated by humanist ideals. The photograph, which purportedly depicts a journalist holding a Ukrainian flag, has nothing to do with Azerbaijan. The Media Development Agency warns domestic and foreign social network users to be wary of such delusory "news," the MEDIA said.

Azerbaijan previously provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid in the form of electrical equipment. In response to the crisis, it has already provided more than $33 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation activities.

