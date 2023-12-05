Info Spread Over Azerbaijan's Alleged Military Aid To Ukraine Feign, Says MEDIA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The information
spreading about Azerbaijan's supposed military support to Ukraine
is a pure fabrication, Media Development Agency (MEDIA) said,
Trend reports.
"Azerbaijan does not manufacture artillery shells, hence this
allegation is false. Azerbaijan only gives humanitarian assistance
to Ukraine, motivated by humanist ideals. The photograph, which
purportedly depicts a journalist holding a Ukrainian flag, has
nothing to do with Azerbaijan. The Media Development Agency warns
domestic and foreign social network users to be wary of such
delusory "news," the MEDIA said.
Azerbaijan previously provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid in
the form of electrical equipment. In response to the crisis, it has
already provided more than $33 million in humanitarian assistance
to Ukraine, including assistance for reconstruction and
rehabilitation activities.
