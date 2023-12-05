Azerbaijan To Apply Benefits To Interest Income On Deposits

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Benefits will be applied to interest income on deposits in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code, which was discussed at a meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

The amendment exempts from taxation interest income on deposits made by people in each bank for a period of 18 months or longer in national currency. If a citizen's monthly income from a deposit is up to 200 manat ($117) in national currency, these monies are totally excluded from income tax. If the amount exceeds 200 manat ($117), a portion of the excess will be exempt from income tax.

For instance, if a person deposits 24,000 manat ($14,117) at 10 percent, his annual income is 2,400 manat ($1,411), and his monthly income is 200 manat ($117). In this instance, a citizen's savings income will be tax-free. If a citizen deposits 30,000 manat ($17,647) at 10 percent, his annual income is 3,000 manat ($1,764), from which 2,400 manat ($1,411) are deducted, and the remainder is subject to 10 percent income tax. In this situation, a citizen must pay a total tax of 60 manat ($35).

